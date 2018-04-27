by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 5:55 AM
The veil of secrecy has been lifted.
Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke and Elizabeth Olsen capped off the Avengers: Infinity War cast's weeklong takeover of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC Thursday night. Out of the four actors, only Cumberbatch was given a real, completed script during production; as others revealed earlier in the week, some were given dummy copies. "They offered a room to sit in and read off an iPad for five hours—a room without anything else around you," Olsen said. "That sounds unpleasant, so I said, 'Can you tell me what goes on and give me my pages?'"
Since the movie is now in theaters, the actors agreed to reveal a minor spoiler on TV. With the lights dimmed, Cheadle, Cumberbatch, Duke and Olsen spilled secrets about their characters. Cumberbatch had tears in his eyes as he discussed Doctor Strange, confessing, "I feel a bit sick."
Meanwhile, over on Conan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt were dropping bombshells of their very own. Conan O'Brien got them to divulge things like the location of the Soul Stone and the meaning of the post-credits scene. For the audience's benefit, however, the actors' answers were censored and never broadcast.
For those who've already seen the movie, keep quiet. After all, "Thanos demands your silence."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!