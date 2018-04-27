Avengers: Infinity War Stars Share Spoilers on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The veil of secrecy has been lifted.

Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke and Elizabeth Olsen capped off the Avengers: Infinity War cast's weeklong takeover of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC Thursday night. Out of the four actors, only Cumberbatch was given a real, completed script during production; as others revealed earlier in the week, some were given dummy copies. "They offered a room to sit in and read off an iPad for five hours—a room without anything else around you," Olsen said. "That sounds unpleasant, so I said, 'Can you tell me what goes on and give me my pages?'"

Since the movie is now in theaters, the actors agreed to reveal a minor spoiler on TV. With the lights dimmed, Cheadle, Cumberbatch, Duke and Olsen spilled secrets about their characters. Cumberbatch had tears in his eyes as he discussed Doctor Strange, confessing, "I feel a bit sick."

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 1 Now

Meanwhile, over on Conan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt were dropping bombshells of their very own. Conan O'Brien got them to divulge things like the location of the Soul Stone and the meaning of the post-credits scene. For the audience's benefit, however, the actors' answers were censored and never broadcast.

For those who've already seen the movie, keep quiet. After all, "Thanos demands your silence."

