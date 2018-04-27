Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the name of their third child on Friday: Louis Arthur Charles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," Kensington Palace stated. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The name holds a lot of significance within the royal family. For starters, no British monarch has ever had Louis as a first name. Although, it is a popular first name among the French royalty.

Of course, several British royal family members have had the moniker as a middle name, including the baby's father William (whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis) and big brother Prince George (whose full name is George Alexander Louis). It also happens to be the middle name of Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, Prince Edward (otherwise known as Edward Antony Richard Louis).