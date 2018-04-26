We've got a romantic situation on our hands!

E! News has learned Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce are engaged.

Lauren confirmed the news on Instagram with the caption "current situation" and an engagement ring emoji.

Mike added, "GYM TAN WE'RE ENGAGED!! THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION."

"I'm currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country," the reality star shared with Us Weekly who first broke the news. "We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world."