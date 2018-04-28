Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 6:04 AM

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Springtime weather can be a bit confusing. One day it's cold, and the next it's warm.

Lupita Nyong'o, thankfully, just showed us how to master spring style with a bold and bright colorblock faux fur jacket. The pale pink, orange and red piece makes a statement with its texture and hues. Paired with a hot pink jumpsuit and silver pumps, it provides the colorful nature of warmer months with the warmth necessary for colder days. 

Even better, the jacket, which is sold on the Nasty Gal website, is now 40% off. So you can rock the star's style for less than $100.

Lupita Nyong'o's Best Looks

Want more options for spring outerwear? Shop the sales below!

Jakke

Sarah Coat, Was $255, Now $204

Boohoo

Amelia Faux Fur Coat, Was $79, Now $47

Farm

Colorblock Coat, Was $242, Now $158

Scripted

Faux Fur Colorblock Jacket, Was $395, Now $198

Vero Moda

Dona Short Faux Fur Jacket, Was $135, Now $41

River Island

Nude Floral Gem Embellished Faux Fur Jacket, Was $240, Now $120

Love Token

Color-Blocked Faux Fur Coat, Was $215, Now $51

