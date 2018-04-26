Jennifer Lopez's Cascading Hair Wins Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The typical Jennifer Lopez red carpet reaction just ensued: Jaws dropped.

In J.Lo fashion, the actress-singer-dancer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, immediately turning heads. While fans expected the starlet to wow in a formal, floor-grazing gown, the "Booty" singer brought the Las Vegas heat in a sequined, lilac, long-sleeve mini, matching clutch and open-toe stilettos. The best part of this red carpet look? J.Lo's super-straight extensions were longer than the hem of the dress! New trend alert or can only divas pull off this look?

Just a few hours before, the Second Act actress took to Instagram Stories to tease her beauty look for the night, which featured a taupe eye shadow from her newly released collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics.  

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Just a few blocks from her All I Have Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the award show, held at Mandalay Bay, featured a special performance by the "On the Floor" singer as part of its 20th anniversary. Not only did the singer debut a new song at the award show, but the music video for "El Anillo" premieres Friday. The sneak peek on Instagram shows Game of Thrones-esque costuming and even better beauty looks.

Jennifer is also nominated for two awards, including Hot Latin Songs Artist in the female category and Social Artist. Whether she takes a music award home tonight or not, she deserves a Best Dressed win in our book!

RELATED ARTICLE:  Jennifer Lopez Has a Beauty Pet Peeve Everyone Can Relate to

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Style Collective , Fashion , Red Carpet , 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Cardi B

Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

Becky G, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Ricky Martin, Becky G, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Channel Millie Bobby Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.