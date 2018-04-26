Disney Debuts Rainbow Mickey Mouse Ears in Time For Gay Pride Month

Disneyland has given us yet another excuse to visit their parks, and this time it's not just for their churros.

The amusement park recently began to sell rainbow-colored Micky Mouse ears in stores at both Walt Disney World in Florida and in the original Disneyland park in California, just weeks shy of Gay Pride Month, which occurs in June.

According to People, the colorful, striped ears with a red cap, which are officially named, "Rainbow Love," are an "in-park exclusive" and currently retail for $18 at the Emporium, Fantasy Faire and the Chapeau Hat Shoppe in the Walt Disney World Park in Orlando.