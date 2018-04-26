Disney Debuts Rainbow Mickey Mouse Ears in Time For Gay Pride Month

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 4:31 PM
Disneyland has given us yet another excuse to visit their parks, and this time it's not just for their churros.
The amusement park recently began to sell rainbow-colored Micky Mouse ears in stores at both Walt Disney World in Florida and in the original Disneyland park in California, just weeks shy of Gay Pride Month, which occurs in June.
According to People, the colorful, striped ears with a red cap, which are officially named, "Rainbow Love," are an "in-park exclusive" and currently retail for $18 at the Emporium, Fantasy Faire and the Chapeau Hat Shoppe in the Walt Disney World Park in Orlando.
The sale of these LGBTQ-themed ears is one of Disneyland's many items of merchandise that can be worn when visiting the parks, and is especially perfect for those unofficial "Gay Days," which draw thousands of visitors annually for a Pride-themed celebration.
in a 🌊 full of people you’re all i 👀 thank you @disneyland for a day full of magic, new video, link in bio! 🌈 #GetMoreHappy
A post shared by Joey Graceffa (@joeygraceffa) on
Other recent releases from the amusement park include their rose gold Minnie Mouse ears and a yummy Dole Whip Donut, sold for a limited time at the OG Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
Unfortunately, the cute ears do not seem to have made their way onto Disney's online stores yet, but it's a great excuse to visit the parks and celebrate Pride!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!