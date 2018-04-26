Social media isn't all what it's cracked up to be, according to Cardi B.

While preparing for her final performances before the birth of her first child, the rapper took to Instagram and shared her perspective on the popular trend.

As it turns out, she hasn't been a fan of all the hate circulating online.

"Social Media have been the most disgusting place. It makes me question humanity and not only on celebs, on other people and situations. I see people on here laughing and getting joy of other people misery," Cardi B wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "People be wishing for other peoples kids to be taking away from them. Be wishing that people career fail and fall not knowing how they going to provide for their family next. Wishing heartaches and break up on people's relationships, marriage and homes. Lowering people self-esteem and what ya do it for?"

She continued, "Likes, retweets and a couple of followers or a comment back? Ya forget the evil s--t and mind ya have is the reason why God has you held back in life .I'm not talking bout my self. I just see a lot of f--ked up s--t and it's just disgust me."