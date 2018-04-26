Cardi B Thinks Social Media Is the "Most Disgusting Place" and Driving Stars Into "Insanity"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Social media isn't all what it's cracked up to be, according to Cardi B.

While preparing for her final performances before the birth of her first child, the rapper took to Instagram and shared her perspective on the popular trend.

As it turns out, she hasn't been a fan of all the hate circulating online.

"Social Media have been the most disgusting place. It makes me question humanity and not only on celebs, on other people and situations. I see people on here laughing and getting joy of other people misery," Cardi B wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "People be wishing for other peoples kids to be taking away from them. Be wishing that people career fail and fall not knowing how they going to provide for their family next. Wishing heartaches and break up on people's relationships, marriage and homes. Lowering people self-esteem and what ya do it for?"

She continued, "Likes, retweets and a couple of followers or a comment back? Ya forget the evil s--t and mind ya have is the reason why God has you held back in life .I'm not talking bout my self. I just see a lot of f--ked up s--t and it's just disgust me."

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

In the deleted post that continues to circulate online, the former Love & Hip Hop star shared a photo with additional text.

"Social media is driving your fav celebs into insanity. If you a fan of these celebs and their work always support them and show love to them," she wrote. "These celebs don't have this tough skin you think they have."

That's not to say Instagram and other platforms have been completely hurtful all the time. After confirming her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, Cardi B expressed gratitude for all the support.

"The love I'm receiving is overwhelming!" she wrote. "I can't thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri."

And at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Best New Artist winner couldn't help but give a shoutout to her haters.

"And I want to thank my haters too. Because, ha-ha-ha, because, they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me. Ha-ha-ha," she shared at the Forum. "My album will be coming in April. Okay? Yes, sir. April. Stay tuned mother f--kers owwww."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Instagram , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis, CinemaCon 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"The Rundown": Jared Leto Exclusively Chats With E!

Cardi B Cancels Summer Concerts Due to Her Pregnancy

Cardi B, Coachella 2018

Cardi B Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Her Pregnancy: "Shorty Keep Growing"

Rihanna Dances to Her Song "Pon de Replay"

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift Teases New Details About Her Reputation Tour

Is Rihanna's Lingerie Line Too Much?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.