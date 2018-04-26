Kelly Clarkson Talks About Raising Her ''Bossy'' Kids

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 2:10 PM

Kelly Clarkson is teaching her kids a lesson the tough way.

As a mother to a three-year-old and a two-year-old, The Voice judge sure has her hands full, especially since her kiddos tend to be a bit "bossy."

Clarkson proved her point by telling Ellen DeGeneres all about how her "authoritative" daughter River Rose took a family member on an animated tour of the Ellen DeGeneres Show studio saying, "She showed my sister around and my sister came back and was like, ‘I think she thinks she's like a head of this building.'"

And her mini-me's attitude doesn't just apply to the Ellen Show studio, she also likes to boss around her little brother Remington. "She'll push him down and think like we won't figure it out, like how was he standing and now he is on the ground?" she joked.

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Cutest Photos of Daughter River Rose!

Kelly Clarkson

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Luckily, little Remy is starting to stand up for himself, albeit in some equally bossy ways. "He will just full on punch her and I'm like, ‘what?'" Clarkson shared.

"We did tell her, ‘Girl he's gonna get older and he's gonna start pushing back and doing stuff,' and literally it was like two weeks later, older happened," the American Idol winner said, adding that while she and her husband Brandon Blackstock are glad he is defending himself, "it's a fine line of like, stick up for yourself and don't hurt people."

Kelly Clarkson, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

While she doesn't support Remy's methods of defense, she joked, "But if she knocks him, I'm like, ‘Well, you asked for it.'"

Not only did Clarkson dish on her family life, but she also couldn't help but gush about her new job as a judge on the singing competition series alongside artists like Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. "I, honestly guys, I know I am annoying about it, but I love it," she shared.

Check out the video above to see Clarkson's hilarious interview. And if you can't get enough of the pop star, you can catch her when she hosts the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

