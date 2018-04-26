The Challenge's Sarah Rice unexpectedly faced one of her greatest personal challenges yet.

In an interview on her podcast with Susie Meister, The Brain Candy, Rice revealed to listeners that she had been pregnant and was planning to reveal the news to their followers.

"The surprise was gonna be that I am pregnant. It was so exciting, it was great. It was so hard to keep my mouth shut," the reality star began. "But, then I got another surprise when I went in for my first ultrasound at 12 weeks and the baby didn't have a heartbeat, so no more baby and I had a miscarriage, so that was really hard."

The personal hardship conjured up something she had never felt before. "I think for the first time in my entire life, I felt sorrow," she told her co-host.