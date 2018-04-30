Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM
Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Versace, Versace, Versace!
The fashion house has been dressing Hollywood's biggest stars for the Met Gala for decades now and they never disappoint when it comes to drama and bold statements.
Back in 2009, Jessica Biel caused jaws to drop in her vibrant red ball gown that featured a dramatic train. Fast forward to last year when Kylie Jenner hit the carpet in a shimmering gold nude illusion dress that was draped with jewels and other sparkly embellishments.
Then there's Lady Gaga, who switched things up in 2016 by rocking an edgy rocker-inspired bodice with a metallic jacket, sky-high heels and no pants!
So which Versace look is your fave? Check out or top picks above then vote for the best Versace Met Gala look in our poll below.
To see who wins, watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.!
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!
Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!
La Toya Jackson Says Late Brother Michael Jackson Still Sends Her Messages, Teases Upcoming Reading on Hollywood Medium
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!