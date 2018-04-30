Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

MET Gala, Versace, Poll

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Versace, Versace, Versace!

The fashion house has been dressing Hollywood's biggest stars for the Met Gala for decades now and they never disappoint when it comes to drama and bold statements.

Back in 2009, Jessica Biel caused jaws to drop in her vibrant red ball gown that featured a dramatic train. Fast forward to last year when Kylie Jenner hit the carpet in a shimmering gold nude illusion dress that was draped with jewels and other sparkly embellishments.

Then there's Lady Gaga, who switched things up in 2016 by rocking an edgy rocker-inspired bodice with a metallic jacket, sky-high heels and no pants!

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed Stars

So which Versace look is your fave? Check out or top picks above then vote for the best Versace Met Gala look in our poll below.

To see who wins, watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.!

Versace at the Met Gala
Pick your favorite Versace Met Gala look of all time.
7.7
22.2
2.1
32.2
13.3
22.4

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

