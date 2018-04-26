Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

You may not have Kaia Gerber 's bank account to spoil Mom, but you can give the maternal figure in your life something that Cindy Crawford would approve. You may not have a personal relationship with Donatella Versace, like Bella and Gigi Hadid , but you can make your mom feel just as spectacular.

Sure, you could take her to lunch, buy her a floral arrangement but she deserves so much more than that, right? What do you gift the woman who not only gave you life but might just be a smidgen cooler than you? Take notes from the edgiest, strongest supermoms in Hollywood.

Gilded Flowers Truth: Not all moms are former high-fashion models who parent current supermodels—but that doesn't mean they don't want to feel as fabulous! Your mother may blush at the proposition of wearing a bodycon gold dress, like Yolanda Hadid did to match her daughters on Gigi Hadid's 23rd birthday, but she won't at the sight of beautifully, preserved golden flowers that smell fresh for up to a year long!

Good Read Sometimes, Mom deserves a great escape, and nothing can provide that more than a narrative full of self-discovery and perhaps some Real Housewives-level drama. No one knows this better than Yolanda Hadid, who wrote a book about her struggles with Lyme Disease.

Body Chain The mother-daughter duo can't get much cooler than Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Everything about them just oozes edge. While your mom may be apprehensive about wearing a body chain over a formal dress, like Zoe did here at the Instyle Awards, she may feel more comfortable in another layer. For example, if perhaps her dress has a somewhat low back, the following body jewelry creates a dainty veil over the exposed skin.

Hair Jewelry Whether your mom is living her best boho life in braids, locs or dreads, she still has to dress for the occasional formal event. In this case, she would love a beautiful hair piece to show off her unique spirit.

Perfect Hair Even if Mom isn't your perfect doppelganger, like Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, you can still have the perfect mommy-and-me moment with the help of a solid hot tool. The mother-daughter duo practically look like twins with their curls. Should you have different hair than your mom, invest in a quality hair tool with interchangeable wands that work for the both of you. Win-win!

Personalized Necklace Perhaps your mom isn't into wearing jewelry with her own name on it, but maybe she'll want to wear yours? Think of it as BFF matching accessories. Reese and Ava have worn pieces from the Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe collection, and so can your mom and you.

Beauty Essential If your mom is like Jada Pinkett Smith, she's a not a regular mom; she's a cool mom. Like Willow Smith's mother, she can rock a pair of mom jeans like nobody's business and she has a beauty collection you will secretly shop from. This mom likes to stand out, which is why she always carries her go-to red lip in her bag. Not only is it ultra-pigmented but this particular product plumps lips, too!

Luggage OK, OK, your mom may not get dolled up for A-list events in fancy furs and black-tie gowns all that much. But as Jada knows: There's a way to infuse edge into your arsenal in the easiest way. Enter: accessories, the place to have fun. Does your mom have more practical sensibilities? Instead of gifting her an insanely cute clutch or bag for Mother's Day, surprise her with an ever-so-chic carry-on. She'll be the coolest mom in the skies.

Everyday Jeans If your mom is like Cindy Crawford, she's not about trends. She's a natural beauty who doesn't need to put in much effort. That goes for her wardrobe as well. A nice blouse and some flared jeans inspired by her heyday are all she needs. This Mother's Day, invest in a quality pair your mom can wear every day.

