It's been about 10 months since Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son Jack into the world. However, the supermodel has already identified her favorite parts about motherhood.

The celebrity shared the "best" part of being a new mom during a round of Vogue's "73 Questions."

"Best thing would be the unconditional love," she said.

Of course, motherhood has its fair share of challenges. When asked about the hardest parts of being a mom, the model replied, "mom guilt."

It's clear Huntington-Whiteley loves being a mom. When asked about what makes her laugh, the star cited "my son" and when quizzed about her favorite scent she said "my baby."