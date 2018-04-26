Blac Chyna Criticized for Letting Dream Kardashian Wear Pink Hair Extensions

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Blac Chyna is facing backlash over a photo she posted of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Chyna took to Instagram to share a picture of her 1-year-old girl with pink clip-in hair extensions. "My beautiful baby girl," she captioned the post.

Shortly after sharing the pic, many Instagram users began to criticize Chyna over Dream's extensions, asking Chyna she would do that to her child.

Even though some Instagram users came to Chyna's defense in the comments, it looks like she has decided to delete the photo because it can no longer be found on her account.

Rob Kardashian Furious With Blac Chyna After Six Flags Fight—Will He Take Her to Court?

Blac Chyna

MEGA

This Instagram controversy comes just weeks after Chyna was involved in a fight at Six Flags.

On Easter, Chyna was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. She was at the amusement park with Dream and son King Cairo.

Videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. Chyna is shown being held back at different times by several people.

After the incident, Chyna took to Instagram Story to send a message to fans. "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she said. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost."

Kardashian Family Not Surprised by Blac Chyna's Six Flags Fight

"Rob is furious with Chyna for putting Dream in danger," a source told E! News following the incident. "He plans to file papers to try and get more custody of Dream and to reduce Chyna's child support. He hopes the judge will see that he wants what's best for Dream and that he is putting her safety and best interest before anything else."

The insider continued, "Rob feels she needs to have a chaperone when Dream is in her custody to ensure that she is safe."

"Nobody is surprised to see what happened," another source told E! News about the Kardashian family's reaction to the fight. "They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It's concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior."

"It's a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily," the insider continued. "The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this."

What do you think about Dream's pink hair extensions? Sound off in the comments!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Dream Kardashian , Rob Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis, CinemaCon 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, Lauren Pesce

Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

Kendra Wilkinson, Brunette

Kendra Wilkinson Debuts Brunette Short Hair After Divorce From Hank Baskett

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Premieres New Song "El Anillo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Famously Single 205, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Sigh, Ronnie Admits He's Still in Love With Sammi on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian Joke They're Still Having Dinner on Friday Amid Kanye West and John Legend Drama

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.