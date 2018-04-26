EXCLUSIVE!

RuPaul Reads Monét X Change the House Down in This Drag Race Sneak Peek

The one thing you don't want in the werkroom on RuPaul's Drag Race? A read from Mama Ru herself.

But that's exactly what poor Monét X Change gets in this exclusive clip from Thursday's new episode of the VH1 hit.

After landing in the bottom two and lip syncing for her life two weeks in a row, Monét has become the season's lip sync assassin, proving that she has what it takes to stick around in the competition when push comes to shove. But as RuPaul ruveals when talking to Monet's team while they're planning their performance in this week's maxi challenge—a fully-formed mock Drag Con panel—that don't impress her much.

After Kameron Michaels explains that her portion of the panel will be dedicated to teaching how to feminize the masculine body, something RuPaul receives warmly, Mama Ru turns her attention to Monét and lets it rip.

"Miss Monét, last week you were on the talk show as someone who is addicted to eating her hip pads, but you didn't wear any hip pads," she says as the America's Next Drag Superstar hopeful sits, stunned. "You were in the bottom last week, so I'm assuming you won't be making those mistakes again."

"I shan't," Monét stammers in reply.

While we don't get to see what Monét says she has in store, we do get a bit of teammate Eureka explaining just how desperate the moment is for her. "Monét is going to have to find the direction that she wants to shine with this panel," she says in an interview. "I know she can do it. Please dear God let her do it."

Check out the clip above!

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

