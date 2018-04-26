Celebrate Chris Hemsworth's Body of Work With a Shirtless Montage

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:40 AM

Thor has been through the ringer in the last seven years.

Since Chris Hemsworth first brought the character to the big screen in 2011, the Asgardian prince has fallen in and out of love, seen his home planet leveled and even lost his right eye. Thor is back in action in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War—along with over 70 characters.

"A couple of times we had massive battle sequences," Hemsworth revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday. "Everywhere you looked it was like being at the Academy Awards' Halloween party or something, you know? [We were all] dressed up in ridiculous outfits. But it was incredible. I had such a great experience. It's such a nostalgic, emotional feeling, this one, because it's 10 years they've been making these films. This is No. 19—and who knows if we're ever going to do it again, or who's coming back? There was such a great appreciation from everyone, [to appreciate] that, 'Wow, this is pretty iconic sort of a moment.' It's pretty special.'"

Not every character will make it out alive by the end of Avengers: Infinity. Just in case Thor is one of the fallen heroes, Ellen DeGeneres created a special video tribute to the god of thunder. It focused less on the action and the storylines and more on Thor's many, many shirtless scenes.

"That's all I've done for 10 years," Hemsworth joked. "I really cashed in on that one!"

"That's all that matters to us," DeGeneres teased. "There's the body and then blah, blah, blah."

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.

