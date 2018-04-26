Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

What an unforgettable night for Latin music!

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated all of the amazing stars and their chart-topping achievements, plus some fantastic performances from your favorite singers.

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Quavo, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and many more of the biggest names hit the stage tonight.

Telemundo broadcasted the grand event from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With so many phenomenal finalists, which musicians took home awards tonight?

Drumroll, please...take a look at the complete list of winners for the biggest night in Latin music.