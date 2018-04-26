Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Luis Fonsi, Shakira, Daddy Yankee

What an unforgettable night for Latin music! 

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated all of the amazing stars and their chart-topping achievements, plus some fantastic performances from your favorite singers. 

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Quavo, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and many more of the biggest names hit the stage tonight. 

Telemundo broadcasted the grand event from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With so many phenomenal finalists, which musicians took home awards tonight? 

Drumroll, please...take a look at the complete list of winners for the biggest night in Latin music. 

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year: Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New: Christian Nodal

Tour of the Year: Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Social Artist of the Year: Maluma

Crossover Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Luis Fonsi

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Calibre 50

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Airplay Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Digital Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Streaming Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

CATEGORIA DE ALBUMES ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year: Nicky Jam, Fénix

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year: "Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento"

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year: Shakira, El Dorado

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Song of the Year: Prince Royce & Shakira

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Album of the Year: Romeo Santos, Golden

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Christian Nodal "Adiós Amor"

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

Mexican Album of the Year: Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: DEL

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Daddy Yankee

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Nicky Jam, Fénix

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: La Industria

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year: Daddy Yankee

Publisher of the Year: Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony/ATV Music

Producer of the Year: Andrés Torres & Mauricio Rengifo

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards air Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on Telemundo. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

