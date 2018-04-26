David Blaine Sews His Mouth Shut and Priyanka Chopra Can't Believe It

If Priyanka Chopra didn't believe in magic before, she may now.

The Quantico star and Jimmy Fallon watched famed magician David Blaine perform a few tricks on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show. The performance left them amazed—and maybe even a little queasy.

First, Blaine asked the two stars whether they'd like to see a card trick or a "needle and thread" trick. While Fallon picked the card trick, Blaine opted to do the other one instead.

Blaine also asked Chopra to film the act using Fallon's cellphone. Using the phone's selfie mode, Blaine looked at himself in the camera and pouted his lips. But instead of snapping a photo, he stuck a needle through his lips and pulled the thread through.

"Oh my God!" Chopra claimed in shock, later adding, "I can't focus! I can't focus!"

Meanwhile, Fallon tried to calm his nerves by taking deep breaths.

Still, Blaine continued to sew his mouth shut.

"Guys there's blood on it and everything," the actress claimed. "This is some Game of Thrones stuff."