by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:41 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to set the record straight.
The reality TV star, who recently wrapped a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, released a lengthy statement about comments she made during the three-part reunion show. After the reunion wrapped, Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, reunion host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and several others were in the bathroom for a candid conversation.
During the aired portions, Kim said, "This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls—t. Everyone one of those motherf—kers on that couch owes this world a f—kin' apology for this racism s—t. They already tried to claim that s—t long ago, Sheree [Whitfield], as you know. Nobody really bought into it because social media wasn't there and racism wasn't all that f—king real. And you know it."
In her statement, released by publicist Jack Ketsoyan, Kim said the comments were edited out of context.
"During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people.
"Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country's history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep—I am open to all and always have been," Kim said.
"I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly 'racism didn't exist 10 years ago' was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that 'it's not as real as it is now' referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn't make the show.
"I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real. Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action—in real time," she continued.
"But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn't the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA.
"I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do.
"I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people," she concluded.
Kim and costar NeNe Leakes battled on and off screen over the course of season 10. During the reunion, claims of racism resurfaced, specifically Kim's use of the term "roach nest" when discussing NeNe's home and their subsequent feud that erupted on social media and while cameras were rolling.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
