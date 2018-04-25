by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 7:29 PM
Proud boyfriend alert!
E! News caught up with Alex Rodriguez on the TIME 100 Gala red carpet in New York City, where he was on hand to support honoree Jennifer Lopez. The pop superstar was recognized as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018, and even took the stage with a medley of her greatest hits.
"It is awesome," the retired MLB star told us of his beau's major accomplishment. "It is well-deserved, and she's going to perform tonight in her hometown of New York City."
J. Lo electrified Lincoln Center with a mashup of songs like "If You Had My Love," "Let's Get Loud" and a cover of Drake's "Teenage Fever."
Shoulder to shoulder with some truly strong women. #Time100
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on
Joining the A-list couple were Lopez's sister, journalist Lynda Lopez, and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez. A-Rod shared a snapshot surrounded by the Lopez ladies on Instagram, writing, "Shoulder to shoulder with some truly strong women. #Time100."
Lynda added in her own post, "Couldn't be prouder of how amazing this one was at the #Time100 gala!!! #lovemysis #shelooksamazing #andsoundedevenbetter!!"
A night they won't soon forget, guaranteed!
Check out the video above for our entire interview with Alex.
