JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
They're acing the red carpet!
Tennis champ and new mom Serena Williams served up some style when she hit the red carpet at the New York premiere of Being Serena, an upcoming documentary about her whirlwind pregnancy, marriage and tennis comeback, that debuts on HBO next month. While on the red carpet, the 36-year-old superstar, who is the sister of tennis great Venus Williams, was joined by fellow famous sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.
Before the documentary was screened, the trio of ladies posed together and were all smiles.
For the event, Serena donned a feminine white dress with glittering silver sleeves. The model sisters both went menswear-inspired ensembles with Gigi selecting a yellow double-breasted pantsuit and heels and Bella rocking a black suit, which she paired with a white tank top and athletic shoes.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The sports legend also took to the red carpet with her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she married last November in star-studded celebration attended by Beyoncé Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and more. The two are parents to baby girl Alexis Ohanian Jr.
Being Serena is a five-part documentary chronicling the tennis player's pivotal moment in her life when she was pregnant, had a child, got married and came back to tennis. It's an intimate look at the athlete's private life amid great upheaval and tremendous joy.
In March, HBO released a 45-second teaser trailer of the doc showing snippets of the superstar's life as a mother and wife.
The teaser opened with a voice over of the history-making champ confessing, "When I realized I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my god, how am I going to play?'"
"I put so much pressure on myself. I want to make sure I am the best," said the seven-time Wimbledon winner and seven-time Australian Open winner.
The video concluded with the warrior's simple statement, "I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis...But I am not done yet."
Being Serena is produced by HBO Sports and IMG's Original Content group and premieres May 2 at 10 p.m.