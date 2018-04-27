In the world of country music, some songs have a special way of speaking to us.

Fans of Cole Swindell know that all too well thanks to his latest hit song titled "Break Up in the End."

Close to one month after the singer and songwriter released the track's official music video, E! News is getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the finished product.

"You kind of already know what happens with this song by the title. It says break up in the end so a cool idea is to start in the end and go all the way back through to when I met her," Cole explained in the new video just released. "Go into every detail from us buying a house to painting the house to just things we did together all the way back to when we met. It's a cool idea to start from the end and go back to the beginning and see the journey in reverse."

"Break Up in the End" is the first single off Cole's third album out later this year. And in just a matter of weeks, the song has become a favorite on both the charts and country music radio.