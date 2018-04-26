To the uneducated consumer, Allison Mack could be mistaken for your average, well-enlightened actress.

Leaning heavily on words from the likes of Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and the Dalai Lama, the star tends to use her Instagram account to share deep, provocative thoughts with her 101,000 followers. On Dec. 24 it was Catholic Benedictine monk David Steindl-Rast's words, "I always say joy is the happiness that doesn't depend on what happens."

And on Oct. 27 it was this message: "Integrity is choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them."

Ultimately, her goal, she revealed in a recently unearthed 2013 YouTube video is to spread happiness: "I want to be remembered for my joy. I want to be remembered for the way I impacted people. I want to be remembered as a woman who was honest and true and joyful."