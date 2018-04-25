EXCLUSIVE!

Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski on Fab Five's Instant Chemistry: "We Felt Something Special"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Antoni Porowski says there was a "weird electricity" when the Fab Five were first put in a room together.

The food expert on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot dished to E! News about his co-stars at the City Harvest 35th Anniversary event on Tuesday in New York City.

"We really get along," he shared with us. "There was this weird electricity that happened when they sort of threw us into this room during chemistry testing, where David Collins, the show creator, was running around in the back, sort of like really excited. We felt something special, we were weirdly finishing each other's sentences. We're all different, but we still manage to get along really well."

Inside Gigi Hadid's 23rd Birthday Party With Queer Eye's Fab Five, Cara Delevingne and More Celebs

Antoni Porowski, Ted Allen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for City Harvest

And Antoni admitted that it's pretty fun for the cast to troll each other on social media.

"It's such a fun platform to troll on each other's accounts, to support each other, bring each other up, down and then pick each other back up again," Antoni said. "So it's fun because we don't get to see each other a lot in between working."

Antoni was joined on the red carpet at Tuesday's event by Ted Allen, who starred on the original Queer Eye show on Bravo.

During the interview, the duo dished on which male celeb they think needs a season two makeover, and Antoni revealed what he hopes to accomplish in the upcoming season!

Take a look at the video above to get the scoop!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Exclusives , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Amanda Seyfried

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Which "The Voice" Coach Talks the Most?

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, The Voice

Who Talks More on The Voice: Kelly Clarkson or Adam Levine?

Allison Mack

A TV Show About NXIVM, the Alleged Sex Slavery Ring, Is Already in the Works

Antoni Porowski & Ted Allen Talk "Queer Eye" Season 2

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.