A galaxy far, far away is coming to a TV screen near you. In addition to the recently announced Star Wars series helmed by Jon Favreau, Disney and Lucasfilm have Star Wars Resistance coming to Disney Channel.

The anime-inspired series takes place prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and features new and familiar characters, like BB-8. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their Star Wars movie roles for the animated series. Star Wars Resistance follows young pilot Kazuda Xiono who is tasked with spying on the growing First Order. Look for the new episodes to debut fall 2018 on the Disney Channel in the US with reruns on Disney XD.