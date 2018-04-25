Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn't help but show each other some major love on the red carpet last night while the duo attended the City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

While at the glittering gala, Chrissy and John chatted with E! News about gearing up for the arrival of their second child, a son who is due in June, and how this pregnancy is different from when she was expecting daughter Luna Stephens, who celebrated her second birthday earlier this month.

When asked about how this time around was, Chrissy admitted to E! News, "You realize your second pregnancy is harder because you have a kid already."

The adoring music man chimed in, "You have to divide your energy between raising a kid and and carrying one as well."

The 32-year-old personality did add that her hubby "helps as well."