Dina Lohan Loses Lindsay Lohan's Childhood Home to Foreclosure

by Serrie Ro | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 2:52 PM

Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan

Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

Lindsay Lohan's mom has lost one of the actress' childhood homes to foreclosure. 

Dina Lohan lost her legal battle to save their Long Island, NY home after she defaulted on the mortgage and failed to respond to a foreclosure lawsuit. A New York judge ordered for the house to be sold off at a public auction within 90 days, according to documents obtained by The Blast. E! News has confirmed the home was foreclosed on earlier this month.

Dina was sued by JPMorgan Chase for foreclosure on the house back in 2013, but was able to hold onto the house for some time after an agreement was made and the suit was put on hold. Lindsay had reportedly given her mom $40,000 in attempts to help save the property, but to little avail as her mom still owed almost $1.5 million as of December 2017, The Blast reported.

Earlier this year, the bank went back to court and reinstated the lawsuit to regain possession of the property. Dina was reportedly a no-show at court.

It is unclear whether the Lohan's matriarch is still living in the house before the auction and where she is to go after it's sold. 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

