Taylor Swift Teases New Details About Her Reputation Tour

by Nikki Levy | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 1:22 PM

The countdown is on! 

Taylor Swift is getting ready to hit the road and she's sharing her excitement on social media! 

The pop superstar posted a snap of herself rehearsing for her upcoming stadium tour on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. In the black and white post, Swift appears to be breaking a sweat while practicing her moves with a few backup dancers behind her.

She captioned the behind-the-scenes shot, "13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour," reminding her fans that her return to the stage is less than two weeks away. 

While the songstress has popped up for a few surprise performances recently on Spotify and in Nashville, this personal countdown straight from the star is sure to get fans even more excited. 

Swift also took to her Instagram Stories to share even more exciting news--she's going to share a fact about the tour once a day until it starts! 

Fact number one that the global sensation shares is that she'll be playing 10 songs from previous albums on this upcoming tour. Swift goes on to say while she is "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," she is also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too." 

Swift ends her posts by reminding her followers (all 107 million of them!) to continue checking back on social media for her tour-related facts!

Until then, she tells her followers, "I will see you in 13 days." 

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining Swift on tour as her opening acts.

The Reputation stadium tour is set to kick off in Glendale, Ariz. on May 8 and continue until November.

