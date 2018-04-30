Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and More Met Gala Queens: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:30 AM

There's a select group of style stars who are fashionable enough to be named Met Gala queens.

We're talking Met Gala veterans like Sarah Jessica Parker, Gisele Bündchen, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

These seven ladies continually bring it on the red carpet year after year with their fierce gowns and edgy ensembles. They've each rocked many, many looks on the Met Gala red carpet worthy of the royal treatment.

But which of these fashionistas reigns supreme?

Cast your vote for favorite Met Gala fashion queen before this year's ball and watch E! Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. to see who wins. We can't wait to see what these stars wear this year!

Met Gala Queens
Which Met Gala queen reigns supreme with her always on-point fashion?
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

