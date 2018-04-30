Vote for Rihanna's best Met Gala look ever!

Rihanna knows how to rock the Met Gala like no one else!

For more than a decade, the always-stylish singer has made headlines for her bold, beautiful and sometimes risky looks at fashion's biggest night of the year. We're talking seven wildly different looks from a bevy of designers.

From a simple, long sleeve black Tom Ford gown to a structured Dolce & Gabbana suit, Ri-Ri loves to switch it up. And who could forget that sweeping yellow Guo Pei look, which Rihanna followed up with an avant-garde floral Commes des Garçons dress?! Seriously, so much style to gag over.