The spa is the perfect place to wash your troubles away...or is it?

Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) gets an unwelcome surprise on the massage table in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals.

"I've been taking this test, a sort of historical quiz and if I don't pass it, there's a chance I won't be getting married," Willow tells the masseuse.

"That sounds stressful," she responds. "I have to admit, it is," Willow agrees.

"Everything will be just as it's meant to be," the masseuse says before rubbing some essential oils onto Willow's forehead.

But they aren't your average massage oils and this is no average masseuse.

"It's all going to be OK now. You are beautiful," she says before planting a kiss on the future queen.