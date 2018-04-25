We're just about three weeks away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding!

The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the special date approaches, a source is telling E! News about the duo's pre-wedding celebrations.

According to the insider, Harry already had his stag do "some time ago," which took place in the U.K. at a private residence.

As for Meghan, she's already had her bridal shower. And, according to a source, her bachelorette party will take place "in some form" just before the royal wedding in May.