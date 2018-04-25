The Handmaid's Tale is a difficult show to sum up in just a few words.

Just describing the plot of the exhilaratingly horrifying journey into Gilead takes more than a few sentences, as one needs to break down what exactly Gilead is (a totalitarian theocracy ruling over what's left of the United States after a modern-day Civil War), what the titular Handmaids are (a group of subjugated women enslaved by the ruling class and raped repeatedly because of their rare fertility), and why anyone would even want to watch something as frighteningly timely as this (because it's just damn good, that's why).

So, when we asked the cast of the award-winning Hulu series to sum up the new season in merely three words on the red carpet at their big premiere, you can imagine they had a bit of trouble.