by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 8:36 AM
Let there be no alternative facts about Kanye West, please.
The rapper and Yeezy apparel company founder returned to Twitter earlier this month after a year-long hiatus and went on a fresh tweeting spree on Wednesday to debunk what he says is "fake news" about himself.
"There's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap," he wrote.
Kanye, who also has an Adidas branded line of Yeezy sneakers, tweeted earlier, "I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan."
"The Yeezy 350s sell 400 thousand pair in four hours. Only thing close to this is the iPhone," he later tweeted. "The Yeezy 700 is Adidas' most requested shoe."
Kanye's information could not be independently verified. Jordan makes about $110 million a year from his branded Nikes and tops the list of the NBA's highest paid sneaker endorsers.
"We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year," Kanye said. "It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn."
BAHE / BACKGRID
Kanye also got personal during his latest Twitter spree.
"I no longer have a manager," he tweeted. "I can't be managed."
"I'm nobody's 'client,'" he continued. "Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now."
In another tweet, Kanye called himself this generation's Henry Ford, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.
On Tuesday evening. Kanye appeared to reiterate his intention to run for president, tweeting, "2024."
On Wednesday, he tweeted, "Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president," he wrote. "Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered."
He later added, "When we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one."
Kanye had first announced his bid for the presidency onstage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, as he was accepting the Video Vanguard Award from now-rival Taylor Swift.
"I'm concerned about putting our concept of how to do the [president's] job in a new way and if no one will do it in that way, I will take position in 2020 and do it myself," he said at a concert in 2016.
In his latest Twitter spree, Kanye offered his opinions on President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," tweeted Kanye, who had met Trump at Trump Tower in New York City just after he won the election in 2016. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same," Kanye continued. "Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too."
The rapper said, "I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican. And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. With love I am invincible. Truth is subjective but love is the most powerful force in the world and the world needs to express more of it.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!