Khloe Kardashian "Hasn't Given Up" on Tristan Thompson Yet

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 9:55 AM
Khloe Kardashian is a forgiving person—to a point.
Two weeks after she gave birth to a baby girl in Ohio, a source tells E! News exclusively that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't decided what to do about Tristan Thompson. Days before Khloe went into labor, photos and videos showed the NBA player allegedly cheating on her—with multiple women—for several months. Khloe's family is said to be "furious" with him, but she wonders if she can salvage their relationship—and not just for the sake of their little girl, True Thompson. "She has one foot out the door but is also holding on to the fact that her and Tristan can make it work," the source says. "She hasn't given up on him yet, but also hasn't really been focusing on their relationship. When they see each other, it is all about the baby and parenting together. Khloe has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but [she also] knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision."
Tristan hasn't been staying at the house, the source says, but he visits often: "Khloe thinks it's great they have been having a bit of space right now, but she is worried about their future. She hasn't figured it out yet." It doesn't help that "everyone close to her thinks she needs to split from Tristan and has told her she can do this on her own," the source adds. But ultimately, her family and friends realize that "it's her life" and "Khloe needs to do what's right for their baby."
To the best of her abilities, Khloe "isn't focusing" on the cheating allegations and "is trying to move forward," the source tells E! News. And yet, Khloe is understandably "quite devastated."
Soon, after True has been cleared to travel, Khloe will return to California. "Khloe has been focused on bonding with her baby, but also really misses her family. She is very understanding that everyone has their own lives and is super busy, but she is starting to get lonely and wants to get back to her home in L.A.," the source says. "Khloe already has everything for True set up in L.A.; it's just a matter of when she is going to make the move that she is still deciding on." Mom Kris Jenner "has been counting the days until she gets back," the source reveals. "The whole family is in a group text and they are so excited every time Khloe shares a photo of True."
Despite everything that's happened with Tristan, everyone is "very happy" for the new mom, the source insists. And once she's in L.A., "Everyone can be together, making new memories."
