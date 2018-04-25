Mark Consuelos Calls the Shaming of Kelly Ripa's Bikini Photo "Bizarre"

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 7:10 AM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still aren't sure why people had such a strong reaction to a photo of Ripa in a bikini.

The couple spoke about the viral image on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

About a month ago, Consuelos shared a photo of his wife wearing a bikini at the beach on Instagram. The Riverdale actor captioned the photo,"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…"

While the photo received thousands of likes and many positive comments, it also received a bit of backlash. Some social media followers argued the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host should dress more modestly at her age.

"It was bizarre," Consuelos told host Andy Cohen during Tuesday night's guest appearance. "It's like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?" 

Ripa agreed with her husband's sentiments.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to wear to the beach," she added. "I mean, I don't really know. I wasn't in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know."

Mark Consuelos Fiercely Defends Kelly Ripa From Body Shamers

A few days after followers first reacted to photo, Consuelos addressed the comments in a lengthy post.

"I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should've earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I'm not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire," he stated, "as a playful tribute to my wife who I'm proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show.. Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come."

"If that offends you in some way, if it triggers your, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it," he continued. "To all the males that had something negative to say.. I suggest you bring it up with me if I'm ever lucky enough to run into you. I'm going to get back to my vacation now.. Thanks for allowing me to express myself."

In his closing comment, Consuelos wrote, "I love you @kellyripa...keep killing it."

