Mark Consuelos Calls the Shaming of Kelly Ripa's Bikini Photo "Bizarre"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still aren't sure why people had such a strong reaction to a photo of Ripa in a bikini.

The couple spoke about the viral image on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

About a month ago, Consuelos shared a photo of his wife wearing a bikini at the beach on Instagram. The Riverdale actor captioned the photo,"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…"

While the photo received thousands of likes and many positive comments, it also received a bit of backlash. Some social media followers argued the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host should dress more modestly at her age.

"It was bizarre," Consuelos told host Andy Cohen during Tuesday night's guest appearance. "It's like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?"

Ripa agreed with her husband's sentiments.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to wear to the beach," she added. "I mean, I don't really know. I wasn't in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know."