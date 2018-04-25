What would The Walking Dead look like without Maggie? You don't have to wonder that any longer. E! News has confirmed Lauren Cohan is returning to The Walking Dead as Maggie Greene for season nine. AMC confirmed the news, but did not specify if her role had changed.

"I'm going back," Cohan told EW. "There's a lot more Maggie story to tell."

The season ended with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) showing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) mercy, not ending his life, but instead throwing him in a cell. Maggie, back at the Hilltop, was furious with the decision and vowed Rick and his team will be shown the error of their ways. Will season nine be Maggie vs. Rick?