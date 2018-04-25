by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:50 AM
Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo got to know each other fairly well while shooting Avengers: Infinity War, so Jimmy Kimmel Live! put their knowledge to the test when the five actors appeared on Tuesday night's episode. At one point, in a game called "Guess the Avenger," Jimmy Kimmel read a series of statements and asked Bautista, Gurira, Hiddleston, Johansson and Ruffalo to match one actor to each prompt.
To start, Kimmel said, "This Avenger flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom."
The stars' answers were mixed, but only Bautista correctly guessed it applied to Johansson.
"It was unintentional, though!" the actress clarified. "Obviously!"
"I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn't lock the door. It happens, occasionally. I don't know. I thought I did. I went to grab the toilet paper and my entire vagina was splayed out—yes, I said vagina! Deal with it!" Johansson recalled. "The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he's like, 'Uh...oh! Oh!' I was like, 'Close the f--king door!''
Things only got more humiliating from there, Johansson revealed to her cast-mates. "I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people that all just heard me [scream]," she said. "And then they were like, 'Oh, it was Scarlett who was [screaming] and it was her vagina!'"
As it progressed, the guessing game got weirdly specific.
The next few prompts asked the actors to identify which person uprooted six trees and replanted them their high school football field, who recently became a skilled spoons player, who collects vitamins as a hobby and who lost their virginity on a golf course in Virginia Beach.
As a tiebreaker at the end, Kimmel asked, "How many Infinity Stones can you name?"
(Spoiler alert: It's less than you might think.)
Watch the video now to see how the actors answered Kimmel's game.
