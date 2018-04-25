Prince William Jokes About Baby Names and Gives an Update on Life With a Newborn

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Life with a newborn seems to be going well for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Just days after the proud parents welcomed their third child, the Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. There, he gave an update on his new baby boy.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good." 

The royal also revealed that both the child and Kate are "doing very well." He even joked about possible baby names. When Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked William if he's considered the name Alexander for the little one, William replied, "Well, it's funny you should say that. It's a good name."

The Dean of Westminster also quipped that Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, would like the baby's name to be Jerry.

"Jerry is a strong name, absolutely," William said.

However, William and Kate have yet to officially announce the little one's name

Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Baby No. 3: See the Royal Couple as Kids

William attended the service with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended a Dawn Service earlier in the day in honor of the national day of remembrance.

Kate gave birth to the fifth heir to the throne at St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace tweeted. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

 

William and Kate also gave the world its first glimpse of the new family member upon exiting the hospital.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Baby , Prince William , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, CinemaCon 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"The Rundown": "13 Reasons Why" Star Alisha Boe

"The Rundown": "Riverdale" Stars Play Truth or Dare

"The Rundown": Emily Ratajkowski Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Says He's "in a Daze" in First Post-Prison Interview

Kelly Ripa, Bikini

Mark Consuelos Calls the Shaming of Kelly Ripa's Bikini Photo "Bizarre"

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tom Holland on the Most "Bizarre" Part of Filming Avengers: Infinity War

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.