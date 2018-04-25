Life with a newborn seems to be going well for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Just days after the proud parents welcomed their third child, the Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. There, he gave an update on his new baby boy.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good."

The royal also revealed that both the child and Kate are "doing very well." He even joked about possible baby names. When Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked William if he's considered the name Alexander for the little one, William replied, "Well, it's funny you should say that. It's a good name."

The Dean of Westminster also quipped that Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, would like the baby's name to be Jerry.

"Jerry is a strong name, absolutely," William said.

However, William and Kate have yet to officially announce the little one's name