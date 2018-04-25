Rachel McAdams Walks Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Rachel McAdams made a welcome return to the red carpet Tuesday.

In her first public appearance since giving birth to a baby this year, the 39-year-old actress premiered her new film, Disobedience, during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. McAdams looked stylish in a Giambattista Valli dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 RTW line.

E! News caught up with McAdams' co-star Rachel Weisz at the event, where she opened up about her bond with the new mom. "I haven't given her any parenting advice, no," said the actress, who announced her own pregnancy just last week. "She seems...I just saw her today. I haven't seen her for a while. She is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous. She just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby—it's so beautiful!"

McAdams has not revealed the name or sex of her baby.