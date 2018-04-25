Meghan Markle Is Near Tears at Anzac Day Service With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps by attending a Dawn Service on Wednesday's Anzac Day.

After arriving at Hyde Park Corner in London for the service, the two stopped by the Australian War Memorial. There, they spoke with New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Jerry Mateparae, who, per the BBC, explained different Maori traditions to Meghan. Harry also placed a rose-covered wreath at the memorial along with a handwritten note that read, "In loving memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many whose lives have changed forever."