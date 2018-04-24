Lauren Conrad's Baby Boy Just Brightened Up Our Instagram Feed

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 8:40 PM

You can never have too many babies on your Instagram feed.

On Tuesday evening, Lauren Conrad decided to brighten up social media by sharing a photo of her first child with husband William Tell.

Simply captioned, "My dinner date," the post featured Liam James Tell staring into the camera as he held his parent's hand.

In less than an hour, the post received more than 185,000 likes with fans sharing just how cute the fashion designer's son is.

It got us thinking of all the other famous parents who have shared some fun photos with their adorable kids. We compiled just a few of our favorites in the gallery below

