You're 6 Steps Away from Kerry Washington-Level Summer Skin

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 11:56 AM

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Now that the sun is out, it's time to trade in your matte makeup from something a bit more dewy.

We all have a friend that has mastered the summer glow because, let's be honest, their skin looks the same with or without makeup. For those of us that have blemishes or other skin concerns, the red carpet is actually a more relatable place to find skin inspiration for the summer. Celebrities like Kerry Washington are wearing makeup under the bright lights, yet still manage to look dewy and fresh.

If you have dark circles, acne scars or anything else you'd like to conceal, you can still look as though you're wearing minimal makeup. It's all about the products you chose.

Cue PRIV makeup artist Emily Hedicke, who broke down how to master summer skin in six steps, so you can shine where ever you go.

Check out our E!ssentials tutorial below! 

Step 1

On clean skin, apply 2-3 drops of a face oil to your skin.

Elemis Superfood Face Oil, $55

Step 2

Using a damp beauty blender, apply a tinted moisturizer to even out your complexion.

Everyhue Tinted Moisturizer Glow Perfect 9, $36

Sigma Beauty 3DHD Beauty Blender, $15

Step 3

To brighten your complexion, apply light concealer under the eyes and over any noticeable scars.

Step 4

Apply a cream or powder blush to the apples of the cheeks, working your way towards your ear.

Urban Decay Sin Afterglow Highlighter Palette, Score and Kiss Off, $39

Step 5

Add highlighter to the highest points of your cheekbones.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Highlighter, $28

Step 6

Set your makeup with a setting spray.

NYX Dewy Finish Makeup Setting Spray, $8

Final Look!

Finish the look with brow powder, mascara and a nude lip, then your ready to summer!

Need some help? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

