TIME 100 Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt and More Stars

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:10 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Met 100 Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

It's time to celebrate the greatest influencers in and out of Hollywood. 

Just a few short days after TIME released their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, several honorees are coming together for a star-studded event in New York City. 

Held at Lincoln Center, the annual gathering is expected to feature performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes. In addition, several familiar faces featured in the issue will celebrate the accomplishment amongst their peers.

Before you assume that celebrities were the only ones to make the list, we're happy to report that athletes, politicians, world leaders, student organizers and more made the special issue. 

And as we wait to pick up the new issue available this Friday, take a look at our red carpet fashion gallery updating throughout the night below.  

Time 100 Gala 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

