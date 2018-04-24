The brotherhood between Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum is a strong one.

E! News caught up with the A-list actor at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, where he shared his plans for reaching out to his Magic Mike co-star following his separation from Jenna Dewan.

"I haven't talked to him," McConaughey admitted. "I want to check in with him because he's going through what's obviously not an ideal time right now with the separation. I haven't spoke to him in the last couple weeks."

Of course, we couldn't let an opportunity to ask the Oscar winner about possibly making a cameo in Channing's Magic Mike Live extravaganza in Sin City slip by.