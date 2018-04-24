Vanessa Grimaldi is ready for another chance at love—away from the cameras.

E! News can confirm The Bachelor star has a new boyfriend from Montreal. And while she's not ready to reveal his identity just yet, the pair has quietly developed a special relationship.

"Vanessa needed a normal, down to earth person that isn't caught up in the limelight. He's really that person," a source shared with E! News. "He has a degree in neuroscience, focusing in the medical field and has also served in the army. He has a super close-knit family with just all around good values."

Vanessa herself confirmed that she has a new man in her life while appearing on iHeartRadio's podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with fellow Bachelor Nation member Dean Unglert.