EXCLUSIVE!

Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Adam Levine is opening up about life with two young kids.

The Voice coach and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose Levine and 2-month-old baby girl Gio Grace Levine. The couple just welcomed baby Gio back in February, making them officially a family of four. 17 months earlier, Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child, Dusty Rose, in Sept. 2016.

So how is the family of four doing these days?

"Mine are so fresh out the box, mine don't do that much yet," Levine told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Monday. "I think that for me it's like, be a parent every single chance you get."

Adam Levine Shares Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo with Dusty Rose After the Birth of Gio Grace

Levine explained that there will be times when you're tired, but you have to push through.

"As soon as I can be a parent at any time during the day I do it," Levine shared. "And that's kind of like as a dad too, you gotta be there, that's a big thing, being around all the time."

Levine later revealed his parenting style that works for him and Prinsloo.

"I call it like the A-Team," Levine explained. "A-Team has to be fresh, functional, relaxed and happy to deal with the B-Team, which is your children. A-Team is your other person, this is my girl...we have to be ready for you. If we're not ready for you, the A-Team is not ready for the B-Team, we have problems, no one's going to have any fun."

Fellow Voice coach Alicia Keys, who has two sons with Swizz Beatz, also shared a message to fellow moms out there.

See what she had to say in the E! News video above!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Behati Prinsloo , Alicia Keys , Celeb Kids , The Voice , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gabrielle Union

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Sends His Love to Channing Tatum After ''Not an Ideal'' Split

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Has the Perfect Response to a Body-Shaming Troll

Allison Mack

Allison Mack to Be Released on $5 Million Bond for Sex Trafficking Charges

Vanessa Grimaldi

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has a New Boyfriend: All the Details on Her Private Romance

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Apologizes for Bad On-Set Behavior

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.