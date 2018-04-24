Adam Levine is opening up about life with two young kids.

The Voice coach and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose Levine and 2-month-old baby girl Gio Grace Levine. The couple just welcomed baby Gio back in February, making them officially a family of four. 17 months earlier, Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child, Dusty Rose, in Sept. 2016.

So how is the family of four doing these days?

"Mine are so fresh out the box, mine don't do that much yet," Levine told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Monday. "I think that for me it's like, be a parent every single chance you get."