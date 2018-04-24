"Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?"

That was the all-important question being asked on tonight's season finale of Married at First Sight.

After eight weeks of marriage, three couples met up with experts Dr. Jessica Griffin, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss life as newlyweds.

And while each pair experienced their fair share of highs and lows, every couple was united in how they wanted their relationship to proceed going forward without Lifetime cameras.

So, who is ready to stay committed and who wants to change their relationship status once again? We're breaking down decision day below.