Chris Pratt Jokes That His Son "Doesn't Like Him as Much" as the Rest of the Avengers: Infinity War Characters

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:44 PM

It's the moment we've all been waiting for! 

The purple carpet for Avengers: Infinity War film premiere was on Monday night, and Hollywood's hottest celebs were in attendance to celebrate the film. Everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Pratt was on the carpet to support the newest film in the Marvel franchise.  

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Chris on the carpet and he spilled about what his son Jack Pratt thinks of his role in the film. "For some reason he doesn't like me as much," Chris joked. "Maybe he's just cool!" What other celebs made an appearance during the evening? 

See all the fun details in the clip above!

